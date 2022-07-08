Duke Recruiting: Mookie Cook Situation Heating Up?

The Mookie Cook situation is getting interesting.

The 6-7 native of Portland issued a nice recommit statement which was, really, pitch perfect except for one thing. It jumped out at us; see what you think:

“I would first like to say thank you to Coach Altman and the entire basketball coaching staff at the University of Oregon for believing in me. I am grateful for their support as well as the fan’s. However,after much consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. During this time I will weigh other options in addition to The University of Oregon. I look forward to the continued support as I embark on this journey.“

He can ask for Oregon’s support, but the odds of Dana Altman & co. being happy about this development is pretty minimal. Any “support” will be superficial at best.

However, he gets point for not including the omnipresent and awful phrase we nearly always see: “that said...”

That usually comes as a pro forma transition after saying how grateful the young player is for everything the school he first committed to has done for him.

Anyway, if we never see that again it’ll be too soon so thanks to Mookie for avoiding it.

Jon Scheyer is interested enough to at least go take a look. So is Louisville’s Kenny Payne and, presumably, Kentucky too.

It’s potentially a nice bit of lagniappe for 2023 for whoever gets him.