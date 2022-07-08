Zion Williamson Has Some Fun At A Summer Camp

There’s nothing major here but it’s funny, and who couldn’t use some funny in their life about now?

It’s a clip from a summer camp in (we think) New Orleans, where Zion Williamson appeared.

The kid - who looks to be about 11-13, maybe, tells him that his stepdad is better because he’s taller.

What can you do with that? Williamson has a little fun with it, insisting the kid doesn’t believe it and the kid actually kind of concurs, saying he does think that Williamson is the best player.

At least in the NBA. Can’t say about his stepdad.

If you’ve paid any attention to Williamson at all, you know that he’s very close to his brother Noah, who is now eight. He’s had Noah design some shoes and bought him a car, which is kind of pointless since the kid can’t drive for eight years, but when you have millions in endorsement money, you can buy your brother whatever you want.

He said once that he basically enjoyed hanging out and playing video games with him. On the one hand it’s his brother, but on the other hand, he’s relating to a young child on a wonderful level. So you get the sense that he’s having a lot of fun with the kids in the summer camp. And they’ll have memories for a lifetime.

As will the kid’s stepdad.