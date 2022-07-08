Paolo Banchero’s NBA Debut Was Pretty Solid

Sounds like Paolo Banchero’s first NBA game went well.

To be clear, it’s summer league play and it’s not like he’s seeing LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Zion Williamson on the other side.

But it’s still a gauge of sorts, a test if you will, and Banchero did well.

He finished with 17 points on 6-17 from the floor, including 2-9 from deep. He also had four rebounds, six assists and a steal.

He also had a nasty block on Houston’s Jabari Smith, who many assumed would be the #1 pick in the draft.

The reviews are pretty positive, but as we saw with Chet Holmgren, you shouldn’t get too hyped up over one good game or one bad game.

Speaking of Holmgren, he sat out Thursday night, apparently to rest.