Paolo Banchero Update: Thursday Is His NBA Summer League Debut

As Paolo Banchero prepares to take to the court as an NBA player for the first time, he spoke ...well for longer than we typically get in video interviews these days.
It’s pretty cool to see him relaxed and just replying. Even cooler is it just seems like a normal conversation with whoever the interviewer is.
At times, Banchero can come off as partly naive and immensely confident at the same time. Not so much here: he’s just talking about the changes in his life and getting used to playing at a higher level.
We’ll get a better idea of how he and the Magic look, starting Thursday night in Sin City. Orlando takes on Houston at 10:00 pm. The game is on ESPN.
- 3 major reasons Magic fans should be hyped for 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League
- NBA Summer League: 3 Things to Watch For Orlando Magic Fans
- NBA Rookie of the Year betting: Paolo Banchero isn’t a preferred choice of bettors’ money so far
- What top draft picks are playing in the 2022 NBA Summer League? Banchero, Holgrem, Smith...who else?
- Orlando Magic fan Bob Morrison doesn’t see the team challenging for an NBA title any time soon, even with Mo Bamba re-signed for $21M & Duke sensation Paolo Banchero taken No. 1 overall in the draft
- Orlando Magic building a young brotherhood for their rookies
- 5 things to watch from Magic in Las Vegas summer league
Loading comments...