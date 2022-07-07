 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paolo Banchero Update: Thursday Is His NBA Summer League Debut

This should be fun

By JD King
/ new
2022 NBA Draft Picks Portraits
 ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 24: Orlando Magic 2022 draft pick Paolo Banchero autographs memorabilia on June 24, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

As Paolo Banchero prepares to take to the court as an NBA player for the first time, he spoke ...well for longer than we typically get in video interviews these days.

It’s pretty cool to see him relaxed and just replying. Even cooler is it just seems like a normal conversation with whoever the interviewer is.

At times, Banchero can come off as partly naive and immensely confident at the same time. Not so much here: he’s just talking about the changes in his life and getting used to playing at a higher level.

We’ll get a better idea of how he and the Magic look, starting Thursday night in Sin City. Orlando takes on Houston at 10:00 pm. The game is on ESPN.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...