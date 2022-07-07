Paolo Banchero Update: Thursday Is His NBA Summer League Debut

As Paolo Banchero prepares to take to the court as an NBA player for the first time, he spoke ...well for longer than we typically get in video interviews these days.

It’s pretty cool to see him relaxed and just replying. Even cooler is it just seems like a normal conversation with whoever the interviewer is.

At times, Banchero can come off as partly naive and immensely confident at the same time. Not so much here: he’s just talking about the changes in his life and getting used to playing at a higher level.

We’ll get a better idea of how he and the Magic look, starting Thursday night in Sin City. Orlando takes on Houston at 10:00 pm. The game is on ESPN.