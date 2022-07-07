Windhorst On Zion Williamson’s Return

Over the last season, Zion Williamson became, for some anyway, an object of ridicule and disdain.

People ridiculed him for (supposed) weight and not playing and a bunch of other stuff.

But that lost season is over, Williamson looks to be in supreme shape and hopefully his issues are behind him.

And, as Brian Windhorst remnds, a healthy Zion is a scary Zion. And while he doesn’t say it, our bet is Williamson has been taking names and is ready to settle some scores.

Windhorst also calls Williamson “the most dominant interior scorer since Shaq,” which seems right. Who can stop him?

He’s a phenomenal talent but Windhorst would like to see him get back to playing defense. He points out that he did it at Duke, and anyone who watched would have to say he did it fairly well.

It was an okay bit of summer writing, but then the writer tossed this in: “While his skillset may be regarded as rudimentary and raw, his potential is practically endless.“

Really?

The guy can take it inside on anyone and New Orleans has run the offense through him. He’s a superb passer. You can criticize his three point shooting but if Williamson is rudimentary, the NBA could use more of it.