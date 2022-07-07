 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Windhorst On Zion Williamson’s Return

What a nice thing it will be to see him on the court again!

By JD King
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans gets position in front of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 112-95 Los Angeles Lakers win at Staples Center on January 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Over the last season, Zion Williamson became, for some anyway, an object of ridicule and disdain.

People ridiculed him for (supposed) weight and not playing and a bunch of other stuff.

But that lost season is over, Williamson looks to be in supreme shape and hopefully his issues are behind him.

And, as Brian Windhorst remnds, a healthy Zion is a scary Zion. And while he doesn’t say it, our bet is Williamson has been taking names and is ready to settle some scores.

Windhorst also calls Williamson “the most dominant interior scorer since Shaq,” which seems right. Who can stop him?

He’s a phenomenal talent but Windhorst would like to see him get back to playing defense. He points out that he did it at Duke, and anyone who watched would have to say he did it fairly well.

It was an okay bit of summer writing, but then the writer tossed this in: “While his skillset may be regarded as rudimentary and raw, his potential is practically endless.“

Really?

The guy can take it inside on anyone and New Orleans has run the offense through him. He’s a superb passer. You can criticize his three point shooting but if Williamson is rudimentary, the NBA could use more of it.

