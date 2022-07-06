Money Aside, Zion Williamson Seems Pleased With His Contract

What should we make, now, of the media coverage of Zion Williamson since the New Orleans Pelicans announced he would miss this past season?

Just to recap some of what we can remember, Williamson was ready to leave for New York, weighed 400 lbs, wasn’t working at rehab, and, according to JJ Redick, was a detached teammate.

That part might be true and we feel confident that Redick, who was Williamson’s teammate for a year, knows him better than anyone in the media might.

A lot of people were sure that he was going to leave but for us, the fact that his mom had an historical house and was filing to modify it, which means dealing with the historical commission or whoever handles it.

Who would bother if Zion was about to leave town?

We don’t know him at all, but we do know that he’s somewhat introverted and very close to his family.

To us, that really explained the future of Willamson and New Orleans.

Before the free agency signing period started, Williamson said he couldn’t wait to sign, which, again, didn't really surprise us.

What did surprise us a bit is that he’s apparently cool with the protections New Orleans wanted, given his extensive injury history.

What it sort of sounds like he wants to prove himself.