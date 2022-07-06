DBR Podcast # 432 - Hangin’ With The Kellys

We know, we know, these are crazy times in college sports. But maybe, amid all the tensions and uncertainty of conference realignment, what we really need at a time like this is some good old fashioned funny sibling rivalry. Toward that end, the DBR Podcast sat down with the Kelly boys.

Ryan and Sean Kelly are among a select few brothers in college basketball history to win each win a national title and boy do they have a lot of great stories to tell. From Ryan’s amazing 36-point return from injury game against Miami to Sean’s one and only field goal attempt in his college career we get all the inside info on how each brother experienced Duke basketball.

Sean tells us about his time as a manager for the team and those insane sprints to the locker room while Ryan reflects on his former teammate, Jon Scheyer, who is about to embark on his first season as Duke’s head coach. It is one of the most interesting interviews we’ve ever done on the DBR podcast and we know you will enjoy it.

Oh, and Sean mentions that he is running in the NYC Marathon later this year to raise funds for the Jimmy V Foundation and its battle against cancer. Sean says he is running to honor Coach K’s final season. He is asking all Duke fans to support this worthy cause by visiting his Jimmy V fundraising website here.