Jack White Update

In the podcast we linked to the other day where Jason Williams interviewed his Duke coach, Mike Krzyzewski, Williams got emotional and talked about how Coach K was still coaching him, whether he knew it or not.

He’s been an immense presence in many people’s lives, and certainly that goes for his former players, not all of whom have had easy paths.

Williams had a terrible, career-ending injury as did Bobby Hurley. Marty Clark has had mental health and alcohol issues.

Jeff Capel had a tough time at Duke his senior year, which was the year Coach K had to take a leave of absence.

Jack White is not really in that category, but he struggled at Duke, going through a really difficult shooting slump.

But he always gave 100 percent and Duke fans admired his tenacity.

He’s not likely to be an NBA player, but he’s doing well back home in Australia, and is now on the Boomers, the national team.

So it must have been a nice surprise for him to hear from Coach K as the Aussies compete in the FIBA World Qualifying play.

Australia are 6-0 by the way. Now on the team: future Blue Devil Tyrese Proctor.