YouTube Gold: Chet Holmgren Gets A Big Challenge

Chet Holmgren is one of the most polarizing figures in this year’s NBA Draft. At 7-1, he’s a tremendous defender and has outstanding ballhandling and shooting skills.

The drawback? He weighs just 195 and there’s no guarantee he’ll fill out.

Critics say he’s going to be broken in half; supporters argue that he’s shown tremendous toughness and hasn’t been injured.

Critics respond by pointing to guys like Shawn Bradley, who had a similar frame who never really made it (sadly, the 7-6 Bradley had a bicycle accident and is now a quadriplegic).

Like anyone else, Holmgren will rise or fall on his own merit. You can’t draw a whole lot from this clip where he went up against 7-6 Tacko Fall, but you can see this: Fall is vastly stronger than Holmgren and the rookie didn’t back down.

He finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks - in 24 minutes.

There’s a long way to go obviously but this is intriguing.