YouTube Gold: Watch Dennis Rodman Psychologically Destroy The Seattle Supersonics

Dennis Rodman, without question, is a flake and during his career, or at least the later part of his career, he liked to draw attention with outrageous behavior and that tends to be how he is remembered: bizarre hair dyes, wearing dresses, spending time with Madonna.

It’s too bad because he was a very special basketball player. He was one of the few people capable of defending young Shaquille O’Neal, despite giving up five inches and over 100 pounds, and he could guard anyone else he wanted to as well.

Once you got past his desire to draw attention to himself, at heart Rodman was a superbly intelligent player who studied the game intensely. We never saw him do that, but his teammates talked about it.

The Bulls ultimately brought him to Chicago and while they had their hands full dealing with his behavior, he became a brilliant part of Chicago’s core of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Ron Harper and Toni Kukoc.

In the 1996 Finals, his first ring with the Bulls but third overall, Rodman proved to be supremely disruptive.

Because while he was arguably the best rebounding forward in league history, and an astonishing defender and one of the smartest players in NBA history, he had one other area where he was an all-time best: he was a tremendous pest.

In this video, he really gets under the skin of Seattle SuperSonics Nate McMillan, Sean Kemp and, most of all, poor Frank Brickowski.

The funniest part of this comes at 7:25. What do you do with this guy?