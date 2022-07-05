Pelicans Fans Are Not Happy About Possibly Losing Brandon Ingram

When former Duke star Brandon Ingram got traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, he confessed that he was happy to be out of Los Angeles.

We don’t mean basketball-wise although he may have been happy about that too. We’re just talking about his happiness in leaving a vast, impersonal city that he never felt at ease in.

He’s much more comfortable in New Orleans. It’s a smaller city than LA and while it’s very different from his hometown of Kinston, it’s still much more like Kinston than LA could ever be.

Bottom line is he’s happy to be there and seems to have found a home and to have bonded with the Big Easy.

So the recent trade rumors about him going to Brooklyn in a package deal for Kevin Durant have not gone unnoticed and have caused a mini uproar amongst Pelicans fans.

It’s not exactly a full-fledged fan revolt - nothing has happened yet and much of it seems to revolve around the respective ages of Ingram and Durant - but it’s a nice thing to see that, on some level, Ingram’s loyalty to the Pelicans is appreciated.