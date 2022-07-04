Kyrie Irving Could Still Be Off To LA But The Lakers May Drive A Hard Bargain

The proposed Kyrie Irving/Russell Westbrook trade is apparently on hold as the Brooklyn Nets want to send former Virginia star Joe Harris and LA is holding out for Seth Curry.

It’s pretty amazing when you think about it - when Curry came out of Duke, he was undrafted and now he's one of the premier shooters in the NBA.

Of course it’s a family tradition - father Dell and brother Stephen share the gift - but unlike them, Seth had to work his way up from scratch.

To be sure, he’s the second part of any deal here - former Blue Devil Irving, despite his self-inflicted problems, is still a brilliant point guard and if he has a great season, then he’s back on track.

The deal is probably going to be more complicated than a simple two-for-one deal, but it’s amazing that Curry, who was never expected to be this good, is LA’s price.