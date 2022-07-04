Zion Williamson Will Be Back For New Orleans. What About Brandon Ingram?

Former Blue Devil Zion Williamson has decided to stay with New Orleans, so the Pelicans are set, right?

Well, maybe. Maybe not.

The rumors about Kevin Durant possibly being traded to the Pelicans have heated up a bit and the main Pelican in that story is not Williamson but fellow former Devil Brandon Ingram.

There are a lot of potential complications to this proposed trade (reportedly Herb Jones and several draft picks), but it would be hard for Brooklyn to get a better result, long term or short.

The question is more about Durant really. He’s still a great player, but he’s had one devastating injury and he’s now 33. Ingram is 24 and Jones is just 23. Neither of them is likely to ever be as good as Durant is now, but how long will Durant be that good?

The Pelicans have a good thing going and it should last for awhile. If it were us, we’d stay pat and see where things go, because it’s a fascinating team.