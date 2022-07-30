 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Rising

This is one to watch.

By JD King
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 05 Pangos All-American Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 05: Andrej Stojakovic drives to the basket during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 5, 2022 at the Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.
So Andrej Stojakovic has blown up lately. The son of former NBA star and more recently executive Peja Stojakovic, Andrej is smaller by four inches at 6-6, but that could change.

Like his dad, though, who is a native of Serbia, Andrej is a tremendous shooter. And while that’s not his only asset, it’s a heck of a calling card.

He announced his final six Friday: it’s down to Duke, Virginia, Stanford, Oregon, UCLA and Texas.

Interestingly, he has cut Kansas and Kentucky. Just the other day, John Calipari was bragging that he could steal any recruit from any coach. This isn’t over obviously, but so far anyway, his schtick isn’t working.

