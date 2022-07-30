Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Rising

So Andrej Stojakovic has blown up lately. The son of former NBA star and more recently executive Peja Stojakovic, Andrej is smaller by four inches at 6-6, but that could change.

Like his dad, though, who is a native of Serbia, Andrej is a tremendous shooter. And while that’s not his only asset, it’s a heck of a calling card.

He announced his final six Friday: it’s down to Duke, Virginia, Stanford, Oregon, UCLA and Texas.

Interestingly, he has cut Kansas and Kentucky. Just the other day, John Calipari was bragging that he could steal any recruit from any coach. This isn’t over obviously, but so far anyway, his schtick isn’t working.

