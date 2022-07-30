Jordan Brand Is Missing A Favorite Jordan Element

Being on the Jordan Brand roster is a really big deal for NBA players. Why? Because even now, 29 years after he left the game for the final time, Jordan is an unbelievably iconic figure. Signing with Nike’s Jordan Brand means you’ve arrived. You’re elite.

As you probably know or possibly remember, Jordan was (is) insanely competitive. It’s a defining characteristic, just ahead of his devotion to his alma mater UNC.

So it must kill him on some level that not only are no UNC players signed to his brand, but he now has three former Blue Devils on the list: Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and now of course, Paolo Banchero.

Chris Paul is on the list too.

But not a single Tar Heel.

In fact, the last player to come out of UNC and have a significant impact in the league was Harrison Barnes, who arrived in 2010.

It really doesn’t mean that much, but it does show how the talent is not going to UNC like it did at one time.