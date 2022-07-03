Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Both On The Way Out Of Brooklyn?

The general destruction of the Brooklyn Nets continues. To recap: after former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving found minimal takers recently, he took his option with the Nets. Neither side was thrilled.

Apparently buddy Kevin Durant didn't appreciate any of that either, so he requested a trade. And Irving is still trying to figure out a way to get to the Lakers, who may or may not be trying to get both Irving and Durant in a trade.

That’s not gong to be easy but who knows. Irving’s trade value has really gone down so it may not be as difficult as it seems.

If not, he’s apparently going to finish this season in Brooklyn with the goal of being a Laker next summer.

But who knows what’s going to happen with the Lakers either. LeBron James is aging and missed quite a bit of this season, only playing 56 games. He’ll be 38 in December. Realistically, his best days are behind him.

Anthony Davis, who has grown ever more injury prone, played just 40 games last season. He’s 29.

For that matter, Irving himself is 30 and will be 31 next March.

We hope he gets to LA if that’s what he wants, but the window is narrowing there.