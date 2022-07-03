Tyus Jones Update

Our apologies for missing this one: former Blue Devil Tyus Jones has decided to stick with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He’s getting a two-year, $30 million dollar deal which is an amazing contract for a backup point guard.

And to be clear, he had earned the chance to be a starting point guard in the NBA, which his new contract suggests. So why stay?

Well first, presumably, he’s happy. But there’s also this: Memphis has a transcendent talent in Ja Morant, (who just scored a massive contract of his own) and a solid, young roster around him. a very bright future.

Our guess is that Jones sees a chance to win titles and that was enough to keep him around.