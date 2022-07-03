 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyus Jones Update

Another wealthy member of the Brotherhood

By JD King
2022 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
San Francisco, CA - MAY 13: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors embraces Tyus Jones #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies after Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 13, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. 
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Our apologies for missing this one: former Blue Devil Tyus Jones has decided to stick with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He’s getting a two-year, $30 million dollar deal which is an amazing contract for a backup point guard.

And to be clear, he had earned the chance to be a starting point guard in the NBA, which his new contract suggests. So why stay?

Well first, presumably, he’s happy. But there’s also this: Memphis has a transcendent talent in Ja Morant, (who just scored a massive contract of his own) and a solid, young roster around him. a very bright future.

Our guess is that Jones sees a chance to win titles and that was enough to keep him around.

