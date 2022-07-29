The Most Interesting Part Of Zion Williamson’s New Contract

As you probably know, former Blue Devil Zion Williamson recently signed a massive deal with the New Orleans Pelicans worth up to $231 million if he hits every mark and incentive.

As everyone said when he signed, New Orleans wanted to build in some protections, given his injury and weight history.

And according to Christian Clark over at Nola.com, he has a clause that limits his combined weight and body fat percentage to 295. Since he weighs 284, that means that, as of now, he can only have 11 percent body fat. So obviously the incentive is to shave some pounds, which will likely shave some body fat as well.

As we mentioned the other day, Williamson now has a chef who is keeping him on the dietary straight and narrow. And he also has a personal trainer, Jasper Bibbs, so maybe those guys are looking at potential bonuses of their own if he gets himself in supreme condition.