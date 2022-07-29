Kara Lawson Gets A Great New Gig

Kara Lawson has been at Duke two years now and while the pandemic was very disruptive, her reputation continues to grow. Brad Stevens was really impressed with her when she was with the Boston Celtics, she got to coach the Olympic three-on-three basketball team, and now she has another feather in her coaching cap: she’ll be assisting the US National Team during the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia this fall.

Here’s what Lawson had to say about her new gig: “Over the last 25 years, every minute I’ve spent working with USA Basketball has been an absolute joy. To now be selected to assist Cheryl [Reeve] at the upcoming World Cup is an incredible honor. Having played on the National Team, I understand the importance of this new appointment. I promise to represent our country with great pride this fall. I will do my part to help our players and staff be as prepared as possible to experience the greatest success in Australia. I want to thank General Dempsey, the Board, Jim Tooley and the Selection Committee for their belief in me. Go USA!”