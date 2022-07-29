Two Duke Rookies Get Major Endorsement Deals

Two endorsement stories for Duke rookies to start your morning off right: first, Paolo Banchero has apparently signed with Jordan Brand. It’s really hard to do much better than that, especially when you’re a rookie. That’s just huge.

It’s not clear yet how much he’ll get from Nike, but let’s just say he could go shopping this weekend and not worry about it.

And by shopping, we mean like for a Lambo.

Meanwhile, AJ Griffin got a nice deal too: he’s going to be endorsing the Athletic Foot. This is what Griffin said: “From visiting the store while at Duke, to getting my hands on the newest drops, to now having TAF welcome me to Atlanta, I couldn’t ask for a better partner to align with.”

As we always like to say, there are no salary caps on endorsements, so both Banchero and Griffin are off to great starts.