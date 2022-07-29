 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Two Duke Rookies Get Major Endorsement Deals

Great news for Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin

By JD King
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arkansas vs Duke
Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward AJ Griffin (21) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) react after a call during the first half of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the finals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.
Two endorsement stories for Duke rookies to start your morning off right: first, Paolo Banchero has apparently signed with Jordan Brand. It’s really hard to do much better than that, especially when you’re a rookie. That’s just huge.

It’s not clear yet how much he’ll get from Nike, but let’s just say he could go shopping this weekend and not worry about it.

And by shopping, we mean like for a Lambo.

Meanwhile, AJ Griffin got a nice deal too: he’s going to be endorsing the Athletic Foot. This is what Griffin said: “From visiting the store while at Duke, to getting my hands on the newest drops, to now having TAF welcome me to Atlanta, I couldn’t ask for a better partner to align with.”

As we always like to say, there are no salary caps on endorsements, so both Banchero and Griffin are off to great starts.

