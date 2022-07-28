YouTube Gold: JJ Redick And Jaylen Brunson On Draymond Green

JJ Redick had another good guest on his show in new Knick Jaylen Brunson and in this clip, they talk about Draymond Green.

One thing that’s hilarious here is the terminology they use, like Basketball Porn and Basketball Genius.

Thing is, it’s all true. Green is one of the more unusual players to come along in a very long time.

Redick said that when Green came in as a rookie, he didn’t understand why he was in the NBA: what’s so great about that guy?

He’s a little like Shane Battier in that you have to really watch him to understand what he’s doing and the overall impact he has on a game. He’s not like anyone else.

Brunson, who got an up close and personal appreciation of Green during the playoffs this past year, is also blown away by his intelligence and mastery of the game. Redick also talks here about how Green, perhaps even more than Dennis Rodman, irritates the hell out of people, which is a valuable if underappreciated knack.