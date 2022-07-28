The Chronicle Looks At Ryan Young

We missed this story from a couple of days ago but it’s still worth linking too: it’s a look at Northwestern transfer Ryan Young.

What we saw in the recent Duke scrimmage video really surprised us. He’s not hugely talented but he’s very, very smart and playing against better players at Duke should help him to develop more and faster. Here are some excerpts from an article in the Duke Chronicle:

“One of Young’s strengths is that he has the size to move around the paint and can be there to turn a missed shot from a teammate into second-chance points...Young isn’t just good at layups in the paint; he also creates movement and gets the ball closer to the basket. In the following clip from Northwestern’s February matchup against Penn State, the former Wildcat gets the ball but draws the double team. Instead of forcing the shot, he looks for the open player and passes to him to score before his defenders get a chance to react.”

It won’t surprise us if he gets more minutes than anyone could dream right now. And here’s something to consider: how much will playing with better players amplify his skill set? Because at Northwestern, he didn’t have the sort of options and support he has now at Duke.