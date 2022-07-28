 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joey Baker Update

The former Blue Devil is settling in in Ann Arbor

By JD King
/ new
Syndication: The Greenville News
 Duke University forward Joey Baker (13) attempts to shoot the ball as California State Fullerton forward EJ Anosike (24) defends during the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday, March 18, 2022.
JOSH MORGAN/The Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joey Baker is now a Michigan Wolverine, as most of you know, after deciding on a late transfer.

He’s still getting settled and recovering from his surgery, so he hasn’t been able to do anything meaningful on the court. But he seems to like his new situation, his new teammates, and his new coach, Juwan Howard.

Howard has had some erratic moments, to be sure, but he’s also proven that he’s a terrific coach. And he seems to genuinely care about his players, so it’s probably not a bad place to be.

We can’t know yet how Baker will be on the court, but when his new team, and Michigan fans, realize how fully invested he is, they’re going to love him just like Duke fans did.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...