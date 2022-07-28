Joey Baker Update

Joey Baker is now a Michigan Wolverine, as most of you know, after deciding on a late transfer.

He’s still getting settled and recovering from his surgery, so he hasn’t been able to do anything meaningful on the court. But he seems to like his new situation, his new teammates, and his new coach, Juwan Howard.

Howard has had some erratic moments, to be sure, but he’s also proven that he’s a terrific coach. And he seems to genuinely care about his players, so it’s probably not a bad place to be.

We can’t know yet how Baker will be on the court, but when his new team, and Michigan fans, realize how fully invested he is, they’re going to love him just like Duke fans did.