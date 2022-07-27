Duke Assistant Amile Jefferson Hit With Three Misdemeanor Citations

We can’t speak to his private life any more than we could anyone else’s, but publicly, since he got to Duke, Amile Jefferson hasn’t taken a false step. He’s been an exemplary player, teammate and coach. We have immense respect for him.

So we were disappointed to learn that he was hit with three misdemeanors: one for speeding in a work zone, one for reckless driving and also one for failing to wear a seatbelt.

That last one is a head scratcher in general, but if you're going to push 90? You really need to buckle up.

The good news is that these are misdemeanor charges and while we can’t speak for the rest of you, we have a speeding ticket in the recent past ourselves, so we aren’t going to pass judgment on a fellow transgresser.

It’ll be forgotten soon as long as Jefferson reverts to his previous high standards and, of course, maintains them.