Michael Savarino Sentenced For Last Fall’s DWI

Former Blue Devil Michael Savarino, who was pulled over last November and given a DWI, was sentenced this week. He got 12 months of probation and 24 hours of community service.

Two lesser charges were dismissed.

He had apparently already completed his community service and also went through a victim impact panel.

As you’ll remember, Paolo Banchero was also in the car and was cited as well, although not, obviously as the driver.

Savarino of course is Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and as usual, the team has changed a lot since the season ended. Savarino is now at New York University, the alma mater of Boston Celtics great Satch Sanders, and Banchero went on to become the first pick in June’s NBA Draft.

And of course in the biggest change of all, Coach K retired after the season after an incredible career that stood up to, and probably surpassed, any coach this side of John Wooden - and given the changes in the game since Wooden retired, arguably better than the Wizard of Westwood too.