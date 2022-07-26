YouTube Gold: Sidney McLaughlin Was Magnificent This Week In Oregon

Sidney McLaughlin has had an incredible time at the World Championships in track. For starters, she ran a stunning closing leg in the 4x400 as the US ran a powerful race.

The US wasn’t quite that awesome in the 4x100 but they were highly impressive.

What’s impressive is that McLaughlin may be emerging as one of the best US athletes in history.

Look at this video about her dominance from her teenage years until what she did in the 400 meter hurdles in Eugene, which is almost shocking. And even now, she’s just 22. Who does this?

She’s apparently considering moving to the 400, which, after you look at how thoroughly she spanked the entire field in the hurdles, might be smart. Pretty clearly she’s going to need new challenges.