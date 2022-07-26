 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: Xavier Booker Cuts His List To 10

And your friendly neighborhood Blue Devils are not there.

By JD King
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 07 Pangos All-American Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 07: Xavier Booker looks on during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 7, 2022 at the Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Looks like the Duke-Xavier Booker courtship is over: he released his Top Ten list and Duke is not there.

That’s probably okay because Duke seems more focused on JP Estrella. Here’s his list: Michigan State, Oregon, Purdue, Cincinnati, Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan and Indiana.

He seems like a great kid and we’re sure he’ll do well wherever he ends up.

