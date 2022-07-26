Duke Recruiting: Xavier Booker Cuts His List To 10

Looks like the Duke-Xavier Booker courtship is over: he released his Top Ten list and Duke is not there.
That’s probably okay because Duke seems more focused on JP Estrella. Here’s his list: Michigan State, Oregon, Purdue, Cincinnati, Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan and Indiana.
He seems like a great kid and we’re sure he’ll do well wherever he ends up.
