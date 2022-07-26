Mark Williams Made An Impression In Summer League Play

Duke fans got a good sense of Mark Williams during his time in Durham. The obvious things were that he has a standing reach that nearly touches the rim (9-9), he’s a tremendous shot blocker and he really can score inside, quite often on huge dunks.

But he’s also agile and shows some other promising things as well. For instance, he runs the floor beautifully. He’s a really good passer and quite unselfish. He’s also shown tremendous smarts on defense, occasionally chasing smaller guys out on the perimeter and, at times, reaching around them to knock the ball loose if they got by him.

That was a great feature early last season for Duke because Williams, Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels were all doing it.

In summer league play, Williams left a solid impression on observers as you’ll see here. And as the writer wisely points out, LaMelo Ball is going to make him look even better.

When Williams has a man’s strength, no one is going to push him around as they do at times now. When he hits that point, look out.