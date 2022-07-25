YouTube Gold: Team USA Wins 4x100 Over Jamaica

Team USA has had some big moments in Eugene at the World Athletics Championship but one of the biggest came Saturday as the US women knocked off Jamaica in the 4x100 relay.
Jamaica has been a dominant force in sprints for quite some time now, punching way above their weight and they were favored in this one too.
But Team USA built enough of a lead in the first three legs to hold off a magnificent kick by Shericka Jackson, who came oh-so-close to running down Tee Tee Terry.
But the US won. This was a seriously magnificent event.
