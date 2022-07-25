 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: Team USA Wins 4x100 Over Jamaica

Just...wow. What a race.

By JD King
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2022
Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2nd R) hugs USA’s Abby Steiner (R) beside teammate Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry (L) after the women’s 4x100m relay final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 23, 2022.
Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA has had some big moments in Eugene at the World Athletics Championship but one of the biggest came Saturday as the US women knocked off Jamaica in the 4x100 relay.

Jamaica has been a dominant force in sprints for quite some time now, punching way above their weight and they were favored in this one too.

But Team USA built enough of a lead in the first three legs to hold off a magnificent kick by Shericka Jackson, who came oh-so-close to running down Tee Tee Terry.

But the US won. This was a seriously magnificent event.

