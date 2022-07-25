AJ Griffin On His New Jersey Number

Duke product AJ Griffin didn’t get to play in the NBA Summer League due to foot soreness, so we haven’t heard a whole lot about him this summer.

It wasn’t a big deal but rather one of those things where a team, in his case, the Atlanta Hawks, erred on the side of caution.

When he’s healthy, we’re sure he’ll impress them with his intelligence and his shooting ability and also an unusual understanding of what it means to be a professional at a very young age. Kind of comes with the territory of being a coach’s son.

Anyway, he chose a new number with the Hawks: he’ll wear 14 rather than the 21 he wore in high school and at Duke. That’s a sacred number in Atlanta, since the Human Highlight Reel, Dominique Wilkins, wore it.

He chose 14 to honor his brother, Alan. That’s a really nice thing.