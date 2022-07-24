YouTube Gold: Victor Wembanyama

If you haven’t heard the name Victor Wembanyama yet, you will, and soon.

Wembanyama, a 7-3 French national, is the latest, and perhaps most impressive, unicorn on the NBA’s horizon.

He’s been described, as he is here, as a mix of Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Davis.

The guy in this video compares him to Chet Holmgren but points out that he’s two inches taller and has much longer arms.

He’s already a superb shot blocker, he’s said to be a solid passer and he has three point range.

About the only criticism people have is, that like Holmgren, he’s really thin. But he’s still a teenager and plenty of teenagers are skinny. Not many of them are 7-3 though.

He’ll fill out and when he does, he’s going to be really difficult to deal with.

And inevitably, as people grow convinced that his potential is off the chart, teams are trying to get in the lottery. Tanking, thanks to Wembanayna, is about to become an art form.