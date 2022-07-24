Zion Williamson Is In Great Shape. This Guy Is A Big Reason Why

One of the biggest criticisms of Zion Williamson during his year away due to injury is that his weight -or at least the perception of it - was that it went way up.

There’s always been a concern there for him. He’s got a huge frame and the pressure on his legs and especially feet is a big concern.

But he’s made a move to address it, hiring a personal chef.

His name is Christian Green and it sounds like he’s done some good work with Williamson, who told him that he wanted to win the league MVP this year, by the way.

He said he’s been working with him for five months and is putting a paleo diet in place and that he’s taking the sugar out and carbs.

If you’ve seen the recent photos of Williamson where he’s really ripped, well, it’s reasonable to assume that Green has a role in that. And if he does get MVP, Green will have likely have had a hand in that, too.