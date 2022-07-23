Jerry West Weighs In On JJ Redick vs. Bob Cousy

Just when you thought the whole JJ Redick/Bob Cousy thing was over, who should weigh in but Jerry West?
And West, now in his 80s, was not impressed with Redick. Not at all.
“Well, obviously, the game is completely different. The athletes are completely different. And I know JJ just a little bit. He’s a very smart kid and everything. But tell me what his career looked like. What did he do that determined games? He averaged, what, 12 points a game in the league? Somewhere along the way, numbers count...We didn’t have the facilities to get better. We had to work in the summers to support our family. But JJ should be very thankful that he’s made as much money as he’s made...I just think it’s very disrespectful myself.”
It’s not a huge deal or anything, but the last NBA person you want mad at you is the Logo himself.
