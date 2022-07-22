Zion’s New Shoes Are Pretty Nice

Honestly, we’re not really that big on a lot of Jordan Brand shoes. Some are just ugly; others are just over the top too much.

The new shoes from Nike for Zion Williamson, called the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Voodoo, are actually pretty cool.

We weren’t that big on his other shoes, honestly, though we liked the ones that little brother Noah designed; they were cool.

We understand that featured shoes need to draw attention and, due to that, to an extent it’s a race to the bottom at times.

This shoe is pretty different.

For one thing, it’s sedate. The colors don’t scream at you. It looks old school enough to wear anywhere this side of formal. It almost doesn’t - well really doesn’t - look like an athletic shoe. It looks like an everyday shoe. It almost, not quite, makes you think of boating or fishing.

We know it’s Nike - for one thing there’s that $170 price - but it’s also loaded, we’re sure, with technical advances.

Anyway, it’s just a different, restrained look which might end up selling very well, although possibly to an older crowd than he usually hits.