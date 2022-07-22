Duke Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Blows Up

Cooper Flagg popped up on the radar a couple of months ago as a very promising high school sophomore in Maine, who said Duke was his dream school which was cool but certainly no sort of guarantee, particularly with a coaching change.

Still very nice to hear.

He looked very promising but he hadn’t quite made the sale to everyone. Well, FIBA U17 took care of that.

We only saw clips but he was clearly brilliant. It was a real statement.

Suffice it to say that he’s blown up now, as they say, and has become a sensation. A year ago, he and his twin brother, Ace, were kids who liked playing ball in Maine. Now, Cooper is off the charts hot and people are certainly not going to ignore Ace either.

It’s a whole new world for both and Cooper, in particular, is going be bombarded. This is going to be a fascinating thing to watch.