Duke Schedule Intel: Fayetteville State Coming To Cameron

Duke will welcome nearby Fayetteville State to Cameron this fall.

A CIAA and D-II power, Fayetteville State will be in for an exhibition. The Broncos won the CIAA last year and competed in the D-II tournament which was won for the fourth time in five years by Northwest Missouri State. Standard plea: why has no one hired Ben McCollum?

Okay, back to FSU. No, not that FSU.

Fayetteville State comes to Cameron in a game that Duke is certainly favored to win. But they’re a tough-minded team and coach Luke D’Alessio, schedules tough D-1 opponents to get his team ready for CIAA play: “I want to make it tough for them so when we get around to the CIAA Tournament, we’re well prepared, we’ve seen every kind of style, we’ve gotten mentally tougher, gotten better as a team and, hopefully, at that point we’re playing our best basketball.”

Depending on how Scheyer schedules, with two exhibitions possible, this could be the first game of his coaching career, so it’s going to be interesting.