YouTube Gold: JJ Redick On OKC’s Chet Holmgren And Josh Giddings

After OK lost James Harden, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, the team ultimately decided to blow it up and rebuild.

And according to JJ Redick, they have two really nice elements to build around in Aussie Josh Giddings and Chet Holmgren.

He likes almost everything about Giddings, who is just the latest Australian to turn up in the NBA, except his shot.

And who would know better?

Redick says he’s not worried though because the kid has so much to offer.

He follows guys like Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova, Thon Maker, Joe Ingles and Ben Simmons, all of whom, except perhaps Maker, have done well in the NBA.

He really got into Holmgren and loves his frame, his motor and his toughness, among other things. And given their young core and the lode of draft picks they have, he’s right - this should be a rising power.

Thing is, so is Redick.

Once widely, if unfairly, seen as a boorish star, Redick now demands respect from pretty much everyone. It’s really a remarkable reversal when you consider the extremes he’s seen from fans. Now, many of them cite him as a model of what an expert should be. And they’re quite right.