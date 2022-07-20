The first summer scrimmage video is here for the Duke Blue Devils, and despite the fact it’s only 6.5 minutes long, we have to spend four times as long discussing it on Episode 434!

Duke fans got their first glimpse at how the new team might play this season, and we love over-analyzing these videos. So, Donald, Jason, and Sam do just that, beginning with Jeremy Roach and the guards and moving onto the big men and the incoming freshmen. Some players look incredibly smooth on the court, and of course some players didn’t look as sharp. We speculate as to what it means for the team as they progress through the summer.

Next, Duke and the Arizona Wildcats are playing a home-and-home series beginning in 2023, and we’re excited at Duke adding a big-time opponent to their non-conference schedule - though Jason will also bring back memories of when Duke got robbed of a victory in Tucson by the referees back in the early 1990s.

Finally, the NBA Summer League just wrapped, and we recap some of the performances of some of The Brotherhood, especially Jack White, who earned a 2-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. We’re ecstatic that he will be getting some NBA time this year, and we discuss some of the rookies and how they did in the Summer League. We end with a member of The Brotherhood who is destroying opponents at the FIBA Asia Cup.

Make sure you send some topics of discussion and questions to the pod at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!