Trevor Keels, Knicks Lose Summer League Title To Portland

The New York Knicks and Trevor Keels competed for the NBA’s Summer League title Tuesday night but came up short, losing 85-77. Keels had another poor shooting night, shooting 1-4 and 0-2 on threes.
On the bright side, he continued to rebound well, grabbing four, which is solid for a guard.
Portland forced 18 turnovers and three of them were by Keels.
He hasn’t had the best summer league but that’s probably okay if not ideal. New York signed him as a two-way player, which means he’s essentially on a development track. He’s going to have to work on reducing his body fat, which was a little high at 13.5 percent. But that should be easy to solve with professional trainers and hard work. And his shooting needs to get better but that’s a skill. You can’t learn talent, but you can develop a skill, and at times at Duke he shot very well.
He’s powerful, which is a nice asset in the NBA, and he works hard on defense, which is a must for D-first Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.
So a lot of this comes down to his betting on himself and he has a much better idea of how that will go than any of us might. We certainly wouldn’t count him out.
