RJ Barrett/Cam Reddish Free Agency Update

As free agency continues, the New York Knicks have passed out some big money. Big man Mitchell Robinson got a four year, $60 million dollar contract. Jalen Brunson got a four-year, $104 million dollar deal.

Julius Randle is already getting $21,780,000. Evan Fournier is getting $17,000,000.

And they still have do figure out what to do with former Blue Devil RJ Barrett. Clearly they don’t want to lose him and for his part, Barrett is with his NBA dream team and that’s where he wants to be.

But it’s not happening quickly, and that’s going to make some people nervous.

One of the costs of retaining Barrett may be losing another member of the Brotherhood, Cam Reddish.

Reddish, who has had an erratic NBA career to date, is rumored to be on the market, with Milwaukee, Boston, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston all having been mentioned as possible destinations.

Reportedly, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is not a huge fan, so maybe a trade would be a good change for Reddish.