Grayson Allen Trade Rumors

Former Duke guard Grayson Allen spent this past season with the Milwaukee Bucks with mixed success. He struggled in the playoffs because he was asked to defend some bigger guys after Kris Middleton’s injury.

You do the best you can, but some things are just difficult.

So Milwaukee is apparently shopping him. We’ve seen some mention of Detroit, which would be hilarious, given the legendary Bad Boys aura from the Bill Laimbeer/Rick Mahorn/Dennis Rodman years.

We don’t know if Milwaukee can pull off a deal with Golden State which would see James Wiseman end up on the same team with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Allen in the backcourt with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, but it’s been mentioned. Free agent Gary Payton II is off to Portland so the Warriors need another guard.

Obviously this wouldn’t be a one-for-one trade. Milwaukee would have to sweeten the deal. But it’s an intriguing possible move for Allen.

It’s also extremely fun to think about Allen and Draymond Green on the same team. The two of them could drive other teams, not to mention fans, out of their minds. Green is a masterful psychologist and Allen just annoys the hell out of people. Just imagine what the two of them could have done to Boston in this year’s Finals.