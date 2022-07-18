The Chronicle Takes A Closer Look At Kale Catchings

When it comes to Duke’s incoming players in recent years, most of the focus is on freshman, because Duke has reeled in great young players for years.

Jon Scheyer has changed things up a bit as he moves into his new position as head coach and one thing he’s doing slightly differently is to recruit more experienced transfers.

This year, Duke brings in four transfers, all as grad students: Jacob Grandison from Illinois, Ryan Young from Northwestern, Max Johns from Princeton and Kale Catchings from Harvard.

Catchings comes from a basketball family: his grandfather, Harvey, had a long NBA career and his mother, Tamika, was teammates with Duke women’s coach Kara Lawson before going on to a long professional career of her own.

The Duke Chronicle takes a look at Catchings and what he might contribute to Duke. His experience is certainly a draw, but he’s also a very sound, athletic player. It won’t surprise us if he gets more minutes than a lot of people expect.