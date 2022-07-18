Denver Signs Former Blue Devil Jack White

This has probably happened to most of you, and if not, we hope that it does at some point: you realize you were really wrong about something, or somebody - and you were really glad that you were.

Why bring it up?

Because, quite honestly, we never thought that Jack White would make it to the NBA. He’s athletic and tough, but we just didn’t see it happening, partly because, while he was valuable at Duke, his role was limited. He was not a particularly good ball handler, which is a serious limitation if you’re 6-6 in the NBA, and his shot, while good, went into the deep freeze for a while. It was almost like he had a case of the yips, which is a really terrible thing for any athlete to deal with.

Toss in a serious Achilles injury about a year and a half ago, and the odds were against him.

Well, with apologies to Han Solo, never tell Jack White the odds, because he’s now on a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets.

He wouldn’t be the first Blue Devil to go undrafted and work his way into the league. Guys like Lance Thomas, Quinn Cook and Seth Curry made it.

Essentially, a two-way is a part way path to a full-time role if you can adjust and thrive, a la Jose Alvarado, who now has a a four-year, $6.5 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. And given White’s talent, his willingness to accept a role and grow, his ability to become a valued part of a team which he proved at Duke and also Melbourne United back home in Australia, and the grit he showed in overcoming his Achilles injury, you can’t rule it out.