YouTube Gold: Dirty Little Town

We’ll be honest, we don’t know a whole lot about Kieran Kane. He’s kind of unusual in that he’s a country singer from Queens. How often does that happen?

He wandered around a bit, going out to LA to do session work before heading to Nashville, where he started to build his name.

We’ve listened to a bunch of his stuff and some is honestly just not that great. It’s not bad and it might light someone else up, but it just didn’t move the needle much here.

However, he has two songs that are just superb.

One is called “Cool Me Down,” about a man wanting to hurry home to his lover. And the other is called “Dirty Little Town.”

It’s a stripped down song with nothing fancy at all. But it’s a great song.

In this video, we recognize Emmy Lou Harris and Lucinda Williams. The fiddle player might be Caitlin Cary; we can’t tell for sure.

The level of talent in the video suggests how well regarded Kane is though. It’s a tremendous song. We don’t know for sure, but we read somewhere that it’s a song about Hollywood.