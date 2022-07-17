 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Williams, Moore, DeLaurier And Stewart In Summer League Action Saturday

A big night for Moore and Stewart

By JD King
2022 NBA Summer League - Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves
 LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 16: Mark Williams #5 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 16, 2022 at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada 
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s been a quiet couple of nights in NBA Summer League action for the Brotherhood but on Saturday, Mark Williams and Wendell Moore squared off against each other for the first time.

Obviously they didn’t play directly against each other since Williams is 7-1 and Moore is 6-6, but it’s the first of presumably many NBA encounters for the former Blue Devils.

Williams finished with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block.

For his part, Moore had 15 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

DJ Stewart and Javin DeLaurier are also playing, both for the Spurs. Stewart had 16 against Memphis on 7-10 from the floor while DeLaurier had four points in six minutes.

