Williams, Moore And DeLaurier In Summer League Action Saturday

It’s been a quiet couple of nights in NBA Summer League action for the Brotherhood but on Saturday, Mark Williams and Wendell Moore squared off against each other for the first time.

Obviously they didn’t play directly against each other since Williams is 7-1 and Moore is 6-6, but it’s the first of presumably many NBA encounters for the former Blue Devils.

Williams finished with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block.

For his part, Moore had 15 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Javin DeLaurier is playing for the Spurs and he had four points in six minutes.

Correction - we had confused DJ Steward and DJ Stewart in the original version of this column.