Draymond Green Is Excited About Paolo Banchero

Getting endorsements from your colleagues is really great, but getting them from one of your most respected colleagues after just a few days in your profession?

That’s pretty great.

And that’s what happened when Draymond Green praised Paolo Banchero after just a couple of summer league performances.

Here’s what Warrior Green had to say about Banchero: “Paolo Banchero, I think, is one of them ones. I hope that organization is ready for that player, because that player is a winner.”

Shaquille O’ Neal on the other hand is a bit more reserved but he’s still impressed.