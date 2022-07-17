 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Draymond Green Is Excited About Paolo Banchero

The rook is making a big impression

By JD King
2022 NBA Rookie Portraits
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic poses during the 2022 NBA Rookie Portraits at UNLV on July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Getting endorsements from your colleagues is really great, but getting them from one of your most respected colleagues after just a few days in your profession?

That’s pretty great.

And that’s what happened when Draymond Green praised Paolo Banchero after just a couple of summer league performances.

Here’s what Warrior Green had to say about Banchero: “Paolo Banchero, I think, is one of them ones. I hope that organization is ready for that player, because that player is a winner.”

Shaquille O’ Neal on the other hand is a bit more reserved but he’s still impressed.

