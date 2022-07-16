Duke Hall of Fame Announces New Members

Duke announced eight new members of the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame Friday: women’s basketball’s Alana Beard, men’s basketball’s Carlos Boozer, women’s golf’s Amanda Blumenherst, men’s lacrosse’s Kevin Cassese, men’s soccer’s Ali Curtis, football quarterback Anthony Dilweg, former women’s basketball coach Gail Goestenkors and former coach and administrator Jacki Silar.

We don’t know much about Jacki Silar, but we do know a fair amount about everyone else here and they’re all deserving of the honor.

Who could argue with Boozer, Dilweg or anyone else on this list?

We were especially glad to see Alana Beard make it though.

She was sort of an under-the-radar recruit, as we recall. We were on campus one day and stopped by Card Gym to catch a little pickup and saw something that was amazing: this thin arm popped out and knocked a ball loose and a young woman dashed down the court so quickly that you wanted to rub your eyes to make sure it really happened.

We knew as soon as we saw her that she was an extraordinary talent. She went on to a terrific WNBA career. We’re thrilled that she made it.