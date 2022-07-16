Tyrese Proctor Heats Up In Jakarta

While Duke’s summer practices heat up, one member of the 2022 squad has been absent: Tyrese Proctor. The Australian guard has been, instead, representing his country at the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup.

And after a slow start, Proctor is showcasing the skills that made his decision to reclassify such a boon to the Blue Devils’ aspirations this season.

After struggling in the opening game of group play, proctor scored 15 points on 50% shooting from the field, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, against Saudi Arabia. He followed that up with a 14 point performance, including another 3-for-6 shooting performance from deep, in the early hours of Saturday morning stateside.

Proctor’s highlights from his latest performance showcase the skills that will make him so valuable in Durham later this year. Proctor sinks threes off an inbounds play, in transition, and with a quick release on a pass-and-shoot. He also finished through contact at the rim, and creates off the dribble for his teammates. In a separate clip (around 51 seconds in) you can see his length and attentiveness on defense force a turnover and runout for Australia.

Interestingly, this latest performance came against former Blue Devil Marques Bolden, who is representing Indonesia and leading the squad; against Australia, Bolden scored 21 points, pulled in ten rebounds, and notably shot 6-for-6 from the free throw line.