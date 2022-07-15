Austin Rivers And Wendell Moore Are Now NBA Teammates

Former Blue Devil Austin Rivers, who is now a 10-year NBA veteran, has a new team: he has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which means that he’ll be teammates with, and presumably a mentor to fellow Duke product Wendell Moore, who Minnesota selected in the first round of this year’s NBA Draft.
Rivers was signed to provide depth after Patrick Beverly departed for the thin air of Salt Lake City and the Utah Jazz.
Rivers, who left Duke after his freshman year, was seen as something of a bust early in his NBA career, but like Danny Ferry, watched, learned and carved out a solid role for himself. He’s not a star player but he’s highly professional and always helps his team in whatever way he can. He’ll help Minnesota as well.
